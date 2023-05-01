Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of MicroStrategy worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock traded down $22.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.00. 442,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $369.53.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

