Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 167,238 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,238 shares during the period. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up about 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $44,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVXY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SVXY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.30. 4,166,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.