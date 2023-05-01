Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 2,895 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 0.9% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Cboe Global Markets worth $51,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after buying an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after buying an additional 408,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,746,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.70. 553,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

