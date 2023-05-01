Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.15. The stock had a trading volume of 484,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,487. The firm has a market cap of $363.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

