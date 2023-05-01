Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 5,915 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Icahn Enterprises worth $22,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 143,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 0.74. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -1,739.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.