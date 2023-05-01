Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,700 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 688,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 169,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,924. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $336.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.29%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 10.2% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.