H&R Block, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

H&R Block has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $34.08. 1,286,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

