Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.33.

HUBB stock opened at $269.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $269.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.64.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 69.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hubbell by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

