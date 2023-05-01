Hudock Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.87. 651,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,034. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

