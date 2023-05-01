Hudock Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

