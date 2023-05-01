Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,925,700 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,618,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,419.0 days.

Hulic Price Performance

OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $8.20 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Hulic has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

