Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Update

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 673.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

CDMGF remained flat at $47.14 on Monday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367. Icade has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

