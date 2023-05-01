Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

IEP stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Further Reading

