IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $492.41. 34,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,281. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.