Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 29.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IMTX. Mizuho initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Immatics Price Performance

About Immatics

IMTX opened at $7.23 on Monday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

