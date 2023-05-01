Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $16.14

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $16.60. Immunovant shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 175,999 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,408 shares of company stock worth $145,774. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.