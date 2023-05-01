Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 332,800 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. 53,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,107. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

