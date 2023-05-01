Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Impinj from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,098,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,098,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares valued at $9,740,261. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

