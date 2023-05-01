Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CFO Mark J. Ruggiero Buys 1,000 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $616,825.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,027. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,158,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

