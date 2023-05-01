Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.39

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.39 and last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 76872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 73.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Independent Bank by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.