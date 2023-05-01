Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.50

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 3537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.34.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.
