Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.50

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 3537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Indivior Trading Up 11.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.34.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

