Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

INOD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. 14,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.08. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 57.97% and a negative net margin of 15.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

See Also

