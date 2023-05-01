Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Up 13.9% in April

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,650,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 34,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84,275 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.76. 3,611,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

