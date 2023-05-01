Insider Buying: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,758.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

FMBH stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

See Also

