Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys C$30,000.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 9,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,050.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$4,300.00.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

TSE NHK opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.16. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.0166102 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

