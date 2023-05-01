Insider Buying: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) CFO David Andrew Borrmann purchased 6,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, David Andrew Borrmann purchased 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 5.0 %

SFST traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 14,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,182. The company has a market cap of $210.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $49.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.