Insider Buying: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) CFO David Andrew Borrmann purchased 6,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, David Andrew Borrmann purchased 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 5.0 %
SFST traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 14,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,182. The company has a market cap of $210.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $49.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.
