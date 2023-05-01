Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $471,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cytokinetics Price Performance
Shares of CYTK stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
