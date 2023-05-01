Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $471,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,233.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 106.7% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

