Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 7,323 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $303.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,091. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

