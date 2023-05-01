Insider Selling: Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Insider Sells 7,038 Shares of Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,261,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $622.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.65. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 106,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

