Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CFO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Visa stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

