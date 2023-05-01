Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.62-$6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.32 EPS.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.46. 379,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.