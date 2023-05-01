Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.62-$6.39 EPS.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.79.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Insperity by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Insperity by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

