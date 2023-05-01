Insperity’s (NSP) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.79. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,471,240 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.