Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.17.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. 506,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

