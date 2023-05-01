Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.17.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

