InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 64,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
InterCure Stock Down 2.1 %
INCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 1,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. InterCure has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.59.
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 8.22%.
Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
About InterCure
InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
