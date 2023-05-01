InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 64,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

InterCure Stock Down 2.1 %

INCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 1,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. InterCure has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in InterCure by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InterCure by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterCure by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

About InterCure

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.