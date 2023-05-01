International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 98 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 62.77 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.44 ($1.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.76. The company has a market capitalization of £219.30 million, a P/E ratio of 408.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($54,951.92). In other International Personal Finance news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($54,951.92). Also, insider Aileen Wallace bought 21,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £21,657.43 ($27,048.12). Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

