International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

