Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $77.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.74 or 0.00020633 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00059564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,182,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,678,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.