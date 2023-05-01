Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,467 shares of company stock worth $35,801,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $301.22 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $304.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

