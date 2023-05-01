Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
VCV stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. 107,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.10.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.