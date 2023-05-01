Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VCV stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. 107,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.10.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

