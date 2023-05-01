Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $23,308,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $322.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,581,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,159,086. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.