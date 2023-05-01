Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,574 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,068,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,191,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.