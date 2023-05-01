Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,533 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $521,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $322.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,129,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,159,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

