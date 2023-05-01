Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Decreased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.18. 240,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,280. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

