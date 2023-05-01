Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 1st (ALHC, ALPKF, ARBK, AVB, BIDU, BIIB, BIRD, CARE, CFPUF, CGC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 1st:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $193.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $271.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $242.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

