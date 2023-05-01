Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,009 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 124% compared to the typical volume of 1,342 put options.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 662,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,560. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

