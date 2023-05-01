Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 7.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. 864,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,806,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 12.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.