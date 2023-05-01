iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $141,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,884,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,673,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

