iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

